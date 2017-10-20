Linda Louise Jones

She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport. She retired from the State of Tennessee Northeast Regional Health Office as a WIC Clerk. She attended Midway Baptist Church in Midway, VA. She was a devoted mother to her children and to many others who also called her Mom. She loved to cook and sew, and was an avid basket collector, she especially loved to help others.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles L. Jones; sister, Deborah Sue Jones Manis.

She is survived by her children, Larry Wayne Rhoten, Jr. and wife Angela and LaDonna Lynne Rhoten and fiancé, Adrain Walker; stepdaughter, Sabrina Bays; mother, Frances Jones; sister, Sherry Jones Lark and husband Gary; brothers, Lloyd Jones and wife Judy, Larry Jones and wife Anita and Lonnie Jones; brother-in-law, Jim Manis; aunts, Peggy Spangler and Emogene Hall; step grandchildren, Tanya Summey and husband Justin, Tonya Boggs and husband Zack, Nathan Hagy and Dakota Ramey; six step grandchildren; eight nieces and nephews along with their spouses; seven special great-nieces and great-nephews; special friends, Gail Lane and Linda and Tom Arnette.

The family will receive friends from 4 pm to 6 pm on Sunday October 22, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, 520 Watauga Street, Kingsport. A service will follow at 6 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor George Willis and Pastor Marvin Egan officiating.

A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Monday October 23, 2017 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Larry Miracle, Jeff Hurd, Jeff Bishop, Chad Bailey, Joe Looney, Jeff Jones, Jamie Manis and Larry Wayne Jones, Jr. Family and friends that wish to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:15 pm to go in procession.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the nurses and doctors at the Johnson City Regional Cancer Center.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 871 N. Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport, is serving the Jones family.