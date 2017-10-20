Kenneth Hagan Davis

Kenneth served in the US Army from 1962-1964. He worked for Hawkins County Press for 36 years. He loved to hunt, fish and watch his grandchildren play ball. Mr. Davis was an avid UT football and basketball fan. He enjoyed being in the company of his pet companions Bugger and Kipper.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Roberta Davis; and sister, Linda Bradshaw Christian.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Shelby Byington Davis; sons, Tim Davis (Penney) and Darrell Davis (Tina); grandchildren, Ashlynn (David), Amanda (Tanner), Josh (Keaton), Chelsea (Dalton); great-grandchildren, Jackson Davis and Isaiah Jackson; brother, Jacki Davis (Susan); sister, Phyllis; sister-in-law, Brenda Christian along with several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 1:00 pm-3:00 pm on Sunday, 10/22/17 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 pm with Pasto Neal Easley and Pastor Terry Mellons officiating. A Military graveside service will be held at Morning Star Cemetery. Andy Wilson will be performing taps. Pallbearers will be Doug Byington, John Byington, Earl Hensley, Herbie Davidson, Tookie Davidson, Rex Arnold, Larry Gibbons and Andy Wilson. Special thanks to Wellmont Hospice and friends Sherlene and Everette Ford.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Morning Star Cemetery Fund, 1130 Morning Star Road, Church Hill, TN 37642 in his name.

