James Henry Horne

He was an avid truck driver and had a beautiful smile for everyone he met along the way.

He was preceded in death by his father, J.W. Horne, and an infant sister, Marsha Horne.

James is survived by his loving mother, Joyce F. Horne; son, Jamie Horne and wife, Brandy of Rogersville; daughter, Tammy Horne Sexton of Johnson City; grandchildren, Skylar Sexton, Austin, Camron, Chloe and Trace Horne, Haley, Natalie, Kaylee and Emme Henley; aunts, Margaret Dixon and Mary Garrett; uncles, Fred Amyx, Ralph Amyx and Ray Amyx, Roy Horne and John Horne; special cousin, JoAnn and Mike Hall; and several cousins.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 3-5:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 5:00 pm

The graveside service will be held on Sunday at 2:00 pm at Emory United Methodist Church Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the service should meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

