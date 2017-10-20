Hubert Earl Lambert

Before retirement, he was the Agricultural Extension Agent for Sullivan County.

He left behind his loving wife of 61 years, Louise Ray Lambert, his daughters (sons-in-law): Becky (Chuck) Brewster, Beth (Clint) Jones, and Tina (Richard) Coffey; grandchildren (spouses): Jessica (Anthony) Vallone, Mikaylee (Cody) Rosenbalm, Anna Grace Coffey, and Daniel James Williams; three great-grandchildren: Aubrey Louise, Karlie Brooke, and Olivia Kaitlynn Vallone.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Fellowship Baptist Church (3957-TN HWY 390, Bluff City, TN 37618).

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Child Evangelism Fellowship of Northeast Tennessee (P.O. Box 4251CRS, Johnson City, TN 37602), American Cancer Society, American Lung Association, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, or Fellowship Baptist Church.