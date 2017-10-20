Grace Eldridge Russell

A lifelong resident of Blackwater, she was born April 23, 1917 to the late Jimmy and Etta Johnson Eldridge. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Russell; daughter, Carmenia Osborne; son, Wayne Russell; three brothers, Bowman, Guy and Ralph Eldridge; and a sister, Velva Baker. Grace was a 1935 graduate of Blackwater High School. She was a devoted wife to her husband John for 40 years, until his passing in 1977. She was a member of Big Door Primitive Baptist Church, but had attended Osborne’s Chapel Primitive Baptist for many years. Grace was an incredibly strong and inspirational woman who lived life to its fullest and who was loved dearly by her many church and community friends. She loved her family and her home where she enjoyed growing vegetables and flowers.

She is survived by two granddaughters, Kim Carico (Doug) and Kristy Lingerfelt (Larry), all of Kingsport, TN; grandson, Tim Osborne, of Knoxville, TN; six great-grandchildren, Brittany McClure (Jeremy), Alex Osborne (Christine), Mercedes Thurston (Alex), Blake Lingerfelt (Morgan), Travis Carico and Weldon Carico; two great-great grandchildren, Thomas Gunner Thurston and Zoey Osborne; three step great-great grandchildren, Jeremiah, Kyle and Madison McClure; several nieces and nephews, and a host of beloved friends.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 22, at Robinette Funeral Home in Blackwater. The funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m. with Elder Harmon Willis, Evangelist Kenneth Neeley and Elder Keith Holt officiating. Burial will follow in the Osborne Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Alan Anderson, James Davidson, David Eldridge, Larry Fannon, Onza Fisher and Eddie Garrett. Honorary pallbearers will be Bernard Eldridge and Everett Donald Neeley.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com

Robinette Funeral Home of Blackwater is serving the Russell family.