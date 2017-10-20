She was born June 1, 1939 in Appalachia, VA to the late, Lawrence and Geraldine Napier Galloway. Elma was a loving, caring and warm lady who was family oriented. She was a devout Christian who enjoyed reading her Bible. She enjoyed going to craft shows, spending time with her family and animals. Mrs. Ward retired from North Electric as an Inspector following thirteen years of service. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ.

Those left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband of fifty-nine years, Burl Joe Ward; daughter, Diana Campbell; son, Joe David Ward and wife Lena; grandson, Jonathan David Campbell; brother, Teddy Gene Galloway and wife, Flo; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 pm Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Rev. James Lynn Keys officiating. Music will be under the direction of Mary Ann Williams. An Entombment and Committal Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Mausoleum III.

The family extends their sincere appreciation to the staff of Advanced Home Health Care and especially her nurse, Amanda for their compassionate care of our wife and mother.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Elma’s honor be made to Bethel Apostolic Church, 1820 Pinebrook Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660.

The care of Elma Loretta Ward and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.