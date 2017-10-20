Edna Bass Gatewood

The second eldest child of H.E. and Malissie Greer Bass, she was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Herman Gatewood; son, Earl; parents, in-laws; and sisters, Gertrude Gray and Laura Winstead; brother, Heiskell Bass; son-in-law, Pat Blair; step granddaughter, Dawn; and great great grandchildren, Hunter Barrett and Laken and Millie Jarnigan. Raised in Surgoinsville, she was taught hard work, thrift, and the necessity of being creative with her hands. Edna attended Surgoinsville schools and graduated in 1941, where she played on the varsity girls basketball team. She married her neighbor and high school sweetheart, Herman Gatewood, in 1941, with whom she bore three children. Edna was a member of Surgoinsville Freewill Baptist Church, where she served as pianist and organist. She was an accomplished cook and seamstress and loved fishing and camping with Herman at Douglas Lake Campground and Avon Park, Florida, and traveling the United States in their R.V. She was known for decorating cakes and sewing meticulous seams in the vibrant quilts she made. Together with Herman, the couple sang in the Gatewood Quartet. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Surviving are her daughters, Charlotte Blair and Nadine (Gary) Armstrong; daughter-in-law, Diane Gatewood; grandchildren, Fonda (Joe) Brice, Patty (Johnny) Carr, Sherry Hutchins, Robin (John) Wilson; step grandson, Dean Armstrong; great grandchildren, Hollie (Chad) Pennington, Beth (Daniel) Jarnigan, Sumer (Sam) Armstrong, Patrick (Mandi) Carr, Emily Carr, Lily and Parker Wilson; step great grandsons, Jackson Wilson and Cody, Cameron, and Caleb Armstrong; step grandchildren, Adam (Ashley) Burkhart and Samantha Walters; great great grandchildren, Cole and Alec Pennington, Kenner and Cadence, J.P. Carr, and Chase Barrett, and unborn Caraline Barrett; sister, Stella Fox; and several nieces and nephews.

Many thanks to her gentle and loving caregivers, Shirley Vaughn and Pearl Horton. Also, many thanks to Suncrest Hospice staff, Holston Medical Group staff, and Wellmont Allandale Hematology staff, for all their care and concern.

Funeral services will be conducted by Rev. Jesse Hartgrove at Surgoinsville First Freewill Baptist Church at 2:00 pm Saturday, October 21, 2017. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 pm till 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.

Christian-Sells Funeral Home of Rogersville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com