Graveside services will be conducted at 12 noon, Saturday at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of the Good Shepard with Rev. Kaye Florence. Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will include: Steve Candler, Bob Coger, Jr., Jacob Dold, Shannon Ferguson, Rocky Flanary, James Howe, Ed Marsh, Donnie Mills, Bill Wright and Wayne Zierk.

Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Kari’s Heart Foundation, 701 N State of Franklin Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604, https://karisheartfoundation.org/

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Betty Blue (Rupert) Keller.