Agnes P. Buttry

She was a member of The Rogersville Church of God for 53 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Buttry, Sr.; son, Gregory Gulley; sisters, Lora Mae Pearce, Alice Vaughn, and Irene Wallace.

She is survived by children, Anthony Smith (Creta), Johnny Buttry (Karen), Ruby Foster, Herman Buttry, Jr., Steven Buttry (Rachael), Michael Buttry, Timothy Buttry (Jennifer), Sara Testerman (Steve), Mary Buttry, and Rebecca Buttry; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; very special niece and caretaker, Terri Barker, whom she loved dearly.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Daniel and Avalon Hospice for their care.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Saturday (10/21/17) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Tony Justice officiating. Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Sunday (10/22/17) at Highland Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chrisiansells.com