Sheila Marie Rasnick

Sheila was a graduate of Lynn View High School. She was currently employed with Wellmont Holston Valley Hospital. Sheila was known for her smile and her cheerful outlook on life. She never met a stranger and was a kind spirit to everyone she met, leaving a mark on their life that they would never forget. She was a hard worker and was so proud of her 2 girls. Most of all she was a loving mother and grandmother, who cherished her one grandchild, Braxton. She will be greatly missed by all those who love her.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Krystal Rasnick; and mother, Callie Jean Johnson.

She is survived by her daughter, Kaley Rasnick; grandson, Braxton Olterman; father, Kenneth Elkins and wife, Norma; sister, Patricia Castle and husband, Tony; brother, Sherrill Elkins and wife, Josie; special friend and companion, Robin Chapman; nephew, Hal Castle and wife, Tonya; and father of the children, Ronnie Rasnick; and a host of extended family and special friends.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm on Friday, October 20, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. A short memorial will begin at 5:45 pm for those in attendance. Graveside services will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Larry Arnold officiating. All those wishing to attend the burial are asked to meet at Oak Hill Memorial Park at 11:45 am. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com

Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport is proudly serving the Rasnick family.