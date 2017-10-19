Rev. Walker Darnell

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, October 19, 2017 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Charlie Taylor and Rev. Otto Gibson officiating. Way of the Cross will provide the music.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 20, 2017 at the Carter Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:15 p.m. to go in procession to the graveside service.

