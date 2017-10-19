Phyllis Ann Coomer

She was born in Scott county, VA on September 24, 1948 to the late John Henry and Lillian (Lane) Baldwin.

In addition to her parents, her husband, James Bascom Coomer; her twin brother, Phillip, who dies at the age of 2, and two sisters who dies at birth preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Quillen and husband, Keith, Gate City, VA, Rhonda Watts and fiancé, John Parnow, Kingsport, TN; sons, Teddy Thorp and wife, Michelle, Honaker, VA, Bobby Thorp and wife, Jennifer, Gate City, VA; sisters, Marie Moots and husband, David, Virginia Beach, VA, Linda Baldwin, Rye Cove, VA; 6 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; along with 1 nephew and many friends.

The family will receive friends from 11:00p.m. – 1:00p.m., Saturday, October 21, 2017 in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the Gate City Funeral Home. Burial will follow the visitation at the Carter Cemetery in the Manville Community of Scott County, VA Family and Friends will go in procession to the graveside service.

An online guest registry is available for the Coomer family at www. Gatecityfunerals.com