Patricia McBath Conrad

She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Frederick L. Conrad and survived by her sons (Rick, Rob, Mike & Scott) and their families.

Pat was a dedicated teacher in Sullivan County and Kingsport School Systems, friend to many, and a loyal Orange-Blooded Tennessee Volunteer fan.

Pat’s memorial service will be held on October 21, 2017 at 11:00am at the Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church in Kingsport, TN. Pat’s sons and families will be available after the memorial service to visit with friends. Pat wanted everyone to know some Tennessee Orange attire is welcomed.