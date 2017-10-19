Mr. Arthur Freeman Morrison III

Mr. Morrison is survived by his father Arthur Morrison Jr. and a host of relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Mrs. Laverne Morrison and sister Ms. Fayedrica Morrison.

The family will receive friends and family at the home of Mrs. Olivia Swafford 229 Dunbar St. Kingsport. TN. A service of remembrance will be conducted Saturday October 21, 2017 from 1:00pm-2:00pm at the Chapel of Clark Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service Inc. 802-806 E. Sevier Ave Kingsport, TN. (423) 245-4971