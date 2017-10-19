She was born September 4, 1937 in Sullivan County, TN to the late, Cecil and Anna Lee McConnell McClellan.

Mary was a kind and loving lady who opened her heart and home to everyone. She was a committed homemaker and a compassionate care-giver. She enjoyed reading, especially her Bible, listening to music, shopping and working in her flowers. Her greatest joy in life was her family, her church and her puppy dogs, Bentley and Doodle Bug.

Mrs. Jennings was a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church where she sang in the choir.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, G.B. Jennings; son, Jeff Jennings; brothers, Carl McClellan, Frank McClellan and Larry McClellan

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Karen Jennings and Melissa Johnson; son, Andy Jennings; sisters, Jeri McIntyre and Jane Snow; brother, Pat McClellan; grandchildren, April Crosby, Zach Heard, Jacob Jennings and Kaleb Jennings; great-grandchildren, Brody Cox, James Heard and Penelope Crosby; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends 4:00-5:45pm Saturday, October 21, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.

A Graveside and Committal Service will be conducted at 1:00 pm Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Meditation. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those attending the Graveside Service should meet at the cemetery by 12:50 pm.

The family extends their sincere appreciation to the staff of Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care of our mother.

The care of Mary Jennings and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.