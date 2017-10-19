Jean Carico Brent

Jean was born in Pound, Virginia to John W. Carico and Rachel Strouth Carico. She and her husband, Otis Lee Brent, had resided in Myrtle Beach, SC and Arrington, VA. She is survived by her husband; six brothers and three sisters, Ava Kilgore of Clintwood, VA, Cathy Bloomer of Madison, WI, Ronald Carico and wife Trudy of Rincon, GA, Roger Carico of Wise, VA, Leroy Carico and wife Janet of Pound, VA, Doug Carico and wife Sharon of Wise, VA, Larry Carico and wife Melanie of Salley, SC, Lawrence Carico and wife Angela of Clinton, TN and Gail Bryant of Wise, VA; and a host of other relatives and friends. Private services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorial contributions be made to Southwest Virginia Cancer Center, 671 Highway 58 East, Norton, VA 24273.

Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Rd SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.