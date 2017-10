He was an avid truck driver and had a beautiful smile for everyone he met along the way.

The graveside service will be held on Sunday at 2:00 pm at Emory United Methodist Church Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the service should meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of James Henry Horne.