She was a native of Cherokee County, North Carolina and was a daughter of the late Theodore Shelly Hicks and Nola Frances Ledford Hicks. Mrs. Givens was a member of Munsey Memorial MethodistChurch.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Ray Hicks. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Folsom Givens; a daughter, Judy G. Jones; a son, David H. Givens and his wife, Rhonda; grandchildren, Katie G. Bryant, Madison L. Givens; great-granddaughter, Eloise A. Bryant; a sister, Delphinia James; a sister-in-law, Susan G. Makant; also several nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate the life of Gretchen Givens will be conducted Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City from 3:00 PM until a memorial service at 3:30 PM with family friend, Pete Speropulos sharing memories of Gretchen and the family.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to Munsey Memorial Methodist Church or to Karis Heart Foundation, 701 N. State of Franklin Road, Ste. 8, Johnson City, TN 37604, 423-913-1171. www.karisheartfoundation.org Condolences may be made online atfolsomgivens@chartertn.net

Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245