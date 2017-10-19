Emily Jane Lipson

The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, TN. The Celebration of Life will follow at 2:00 PM with Dr. Brian Miller officiating.

The family welcomes floral contributions, or memorial contributions may be made in Emily’s name to your animal shelter of choice.

