Ellen Louise Furman Turpening

She was a graduate of Rosary High School in Detroit, Michigan. She received her BS in Chemistry from Mercy College in Detroit, her MS in Nutrition from Eastern Michigan in Ypsilanti and her BS in Nutrition and Dietetics from The University of Texas Health Science Center of Houston School of Allied Health Sciences. Ellen was a Registered Dietitian spending 11 years at various hospitals in Houston, Texas and 15 years at the Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, TN. She was a member of the Overmountain Weavers Guild and the Western North Carolina Fiber/Handweaving Guild. Ellen was a member of Colonial Heights United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thadeus and Catherine Furman.

Ellen is survived by her husband, Walter Ray Turpening; her sister and brother-in-law, Annette and Hezam Reyme of Vassar, Michigan; brother and sister-in-law, Leonard and Julie Furman of Caro, Michigan; 2 nieces; 2 nephews; and several cousins.

The family will receive friends from 3-5:00 pm on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Colonial Heights United Methodist Church. The memorial service will follow at 5:00 pm with Rev. Robert Burlingham officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shades of Grace, 313 E. Sullivan St., Kingport, TN 37660, or to the charity of one’s choice.

