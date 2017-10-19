David Christopher Shankles

His sense of humor, contagious laugh, athleticism, adventuresome spirit, and unbounding kindness will continue to brighten the world.

Growing up on a small farm outside of Knoxville with five brothers and one sister, there was never a dull moment in David’s childhood. He helped his siblings build many tree houses and zip lines in the woods behind their property. David ran to Blue Grass Elementary School so often that one winter a classmate’s parent called the school wanting to buy him a jacket. He even rode his unicycle to West Valley Middle School one day.

David graduated from Bearden High School in 2016. A fierce friend and committed teammate, David ran his heart out in every race from elementary school through to the collegiate level. A creative and hard-working classmate, David poured his energy and focus into designing and building theater sets as a stage tech. A dedicated and energetic lifeguard, David worked through high school at the Cherokee Country Club. Not only did David navigate high school so well, he helped everyone he came into contact with feel a sense of belonging.

David was a sophomore at Berry College in Rome, Georgia. He competed in cross country and track, scoring 4th place in the Southern Atlantic Conference steeplechase race his freshman year. David chose to pursue a career in healthcare and studied nursing while at Berry. He enjoyed connecting with high schoolers through the Young Life program at Rome High School.

David felt right at home in the Berry community and established many deep friendships. David could be found road tripping around the country, baking pizza from scratch on Saturday nights, or playing with his nieces and nephew. David’s lightning-quick wit, zest for life, and ever present playfulness have taught us so much about love, joy, and what it means to fully live. He is beloved by so many and doing just fine with Jesus.

He is survived by his parents, Karen and Roland Shankles; his siblings Charlie (Megan), Stephen (Katie), Andrew, Peter, Molly, and JJ; grandparents Charlie & Hazel Guthrey, and Ruth Shankles; nieces Annie, Rose, and Silvia; and nephew Emmit.

A Celebration of Life was held on Friday, October 13, 2017 at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church with Reverend Steve Moldrup officiating. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Young Life Program in Rome, Georgia by contacting Tamra Roland - Tamra@Floydcounty.younglife.org or going to Floydcounty.younglife.org and clicking "Give" Or to the David Shankles Memorial Fund at Berry College by contacting Debbie Heida - .Heida@berry.edu. Courtesy of Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home.