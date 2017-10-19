Brady Lee Lane

He was a veteran of World War II having served in the U.S. Army. Brady was employed for 28 years with the Kingsport City Police Department, before retiring in 1981 as Captain of the Detective Division at the age of 55.

Brady was preceded in death by his parents; Dee Lane and Ora Pet Lane. Also preceding him in death was a son, Larry Lane; two sisters and four brothers.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Wanda (Millie) Milhorn Lane; a daughter, Tana Jones (Dickie) of Rogersville; a son, Brady Keith Lane of Fort Myers, FL; two sisters, Pearl Boggs of Johnson City and Viola Wood of North Carolina; 4 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson.

A graveside service will be held at 12:30pm on Saturday October 21, 2017 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. The family request in lieu of flowers and food that a donation to be made to a charity of your choice.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Elmcroft and Amedisys caregivers for the wonderful care and compassion that was shown during Brady’s illness.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.carter-trentfuneralhome.com

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Lane family.