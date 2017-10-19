Betty Blue (Rupert) Keller

Born in Greeneville, Tennessee, Betty resided most of her life in Kingsport where she maintained an active, vibrant social life, surrounded by family and many, many friends.

Betty attended Bethel Presbyterian Church and was a member of both the Colonial Heights Eagles and the Kingsport Women of the Moose where she was a 50 year member and had achieved all of her honors including her Red Stole.

Betty believed in both working hard and playing hard. She approached life as though it were a contest to see who could have the most fun, and she was a strong competitor. She instilled an unrelenting work ethic and passion for life in her daughters and granddaughters. Her energy, smile, and laughter will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Clyde Keller, her parents, Charles and Margaret Rupert, and her sister, Shirley Crum.

The only thing Betty loved more than dancing and partying were the seven women who most enjoyed joining in her revelries: her two daughters, Linda Diane (Keller) Barnes and Deborah Kay Keller and husband, Fred Ferguson; and, five granddaughters, Chrissy (Harris) Dold, Stephanie (Harris) Mills, and husband, Donnie, Norma (Harris) Howe, and husband, James, Ginger Keller-Ferguson, and Jazmine Keller-Ferguson. Betty was as proud as a peacock of her great-grandchildren: Jacob, Joshua, and Jonathan; Zachary, Chip, and Allison; Sheldon and Clyde; and, Norshian Blue. She is also survived by her sister, Doris Wright, her brother, Harold (H.A.) Rupert, nieces, nephews, and her very special friend, Bob Coger, Sr. and, since she had never met a stranger, more friends than anyone could count.

Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Graveside services will be conducted at 12 noon, Saturday at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of the Good Shepard with Rev. Kaye Florence. Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will include: Steve Candler, Bob Coger, Jr., Jacob Dold, Shannon Ferguson, Rocky Flanary, James Howe, Ed Marsh, Donnie Mills, Bill Wright and Wayne Zierk.

Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Kari’s Heart Foundation, 701 N State of Franklin Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604, https://karisheartfoundation.org/

