Anthony Thomas “Tony” Blakley

He was born in Kingsport, TN December 6, 1951 to Bill and Norma Blakley. Tony attended Sullivan High School where he excelled at sports, especially baseball. He received a scholarship to play baseball for Brewton Parker College which led to several offers and he signed to play A ball with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tony spent over 30 years clothing some of the finest cowboys as a sales rep at Wrangler.

Tony is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Norma Blakley; infant daughter, Christine Elizabeth Blakley; and sister, Cindy Cooke. Tony is survived by his wife of 17 years, Frieda Blakley; brother Randy “Bo” Blakley and wife Vickie; sister, Peggy Brooks and husband John; son, Tony Blakley and wife Jennifer; daughter, Kelly Murmann and husband John ; step-son, Cameron Wilder; grandchildren, Hunter Blakley, Emma Blakley, and Tyler Blakley; several nieces and nephews; and many loving cousins.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate Tony’s life Saturday October 21, 2017, from 2-4 pm at Sullivan Gardens Middle School gymnasium (former Sullivan West High). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Tony’s memory to The Pulmonary Fibrosis foundation at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org . The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the ICU nurses at MUSC in his final days. Condolences may be offered at www.sherwoodchapel.net .