Wendell Todd Blye

Wendell was born June 4, 1964 in Kingsport, TN. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in Criminal Justice. He never married, and never had children. He served two terms in the U.S Army as a 2ndLieutenant from 1982-1985 and 1990-1993 with an Honorable Discharge.

Wendell is survived by his Mother Ms. Delores Blye of Kingsport, TN

The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 12:45 pm Friday October 20, 2017 at Clark Funeral Chapel 802 East Sevier Avenue, Kingsport TN.

The interment service will follow at 1:45pm at the VA National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN

