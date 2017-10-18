logo

Wendell Todd Blye

October 11, 2017

Wendell Todd Blye 53, went home to be with the Lord on October 11, 2017 at VA Medical Center Johnson City, TN.

Wendell was born June 4, 1964 in Kingsport, TN. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in Criminal Justice. He never married, and never had children. He served two terms in the U.S Army as a 2ndLieutenant from 1982-1985 and 1990-1993 with an Honorable Discharge.

Wendell is survived by his Mother Ms. Delores Blye of Kingsport, TN

The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 12:45 pm Friday October 20, 2017 at Clark Funeral Chapel 802 East Sevier Avenue, Kingsport TN.

The interment service will follow at 1:45pm at the VA National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.clarkfc.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice

Professional service and care of Mr Wendell T Blye and family are entrusted to Clark Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service Inc. (423) 245-4971