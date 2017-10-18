Rev. Walker Darnell

Walker was born in Scott County, VA on November 10, 1921, and was the son of the late Early and Deena Darnell. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was called into the ministry in 1952, serving Scott County, VA, Sullivan County, TN and surrounding counties; and was a former employee of Gate City Funeral Home for many years.

In addition to his parents, his first wife and mother of his children, Ruth Hall Darnell; daughter, Darlene Grace Lane; sons, Lonnie Eugene, Larry Gerald, and an infant son, Delmar Ray Darnell; granddaughter, Pam Maggard; and several brothers preceded him in death.

He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Hazel McGee Darnell, Kingsport, TN; daughter, Linda Gray and husband, Roger, Castlewood, VA; sons, Rev. Danny Darnell, Dungannon, VA and Michael Darnell and wife, Lisa, Yuma, VA; step daughters, Joyce Davidson, Emogene Quillen and spouse, and Brenda Estep; step sons, Sam, Mack, Henry, Glen, Bobby, and Charles McGee and spouses; a host of grandchildren, step grandchildren, great grandchildren, and step great grandchildren; sisters, Devella Darnell and Mary Lou Estep and husband, Jessee; Gate City, VA; brother, David Darnell and wife, Edith, Gate City, VA along with several nieces, nephews, and many friends.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, October 19, 2017 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Charlie Taylor and Rev. Otto Gibson officiating. Way of the Cross will provide the music.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 20, 2017 at the Carter Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:15 p.m. to go in procession to the graveside service.

An online guest register is available for the Darnell family at www.gatecityfunearals.com

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Rev. Walker Darnell.