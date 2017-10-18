Patsy Ann McConnell

Patsy enjoyed singing and spent most of her time reading and doing puzzle books. She enjoyed attending church and was of the Baptist faith.

Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Jack McConnell; parents, Charles Hammonds; mother, Martha Ellen Hammonds Tittle Rasnake; sister, Dorothy Patterson.

Survivors include her sons, Warren McConnell, Charles McConnell and wife Judi, and Donald McConnell; grandchildren, Jennifer Williams, Sarah McConnell, Mathew McConnell; great- granddaughter, Trinity Curtis; brothers, Roy Hammonds, Jimmie Hammonds; sister, Debra Owl; along with several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 20, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home from 11am to 1pm. A funeral service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Truman Ferguson officiating. A graveside service will follow at the Hugh Jack Addington Cemetery in Nickelsville with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Holston Manor Nursing Home and Holston Valley Medical Center.

To send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the McConnell family.