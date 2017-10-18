Emily Jane Lipson

She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Gary Swiney; grandmother, Pearl Grant; and great grandmother, Mary Jane McArthur.

Emily loved animals, music, acting, singing, and most of all, her little brother. She volunteered at Girls, Incorporated and No Kill Animal Shelter in Blountville, TN. She attended Common Ground Fellowship in Bristol, TN.

She is survived by her parents, Stephanie and DeWayne Lipson; brother, Grant McArthur; sisters, Savannah Sherfey and Ashley Lipson; maternal grandmother, Margaret Swiney; maternal grandfather, Anthony Salyer; paternal grandfather, George Lee Grant; paternal grandmother, Judy Lipson; four aunts; five uncles; five nephews; several cousins; and special friend, Kayla Hoyles.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, TN. The Celebration of Life will follow at 2:00 PM with Dr. Brian Miller officiating.

The family welcomes floral contributions, or memorial contributions may be made in Emily’s name to your animal shelter of choice.

The family would like to extend special thanks to officers of the Tennessee State Police and the staff at James H. Quillen Forensic Center.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com

Arrangements especially for Emily and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.