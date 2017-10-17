Wesley Edward Bevins

Mr. Bevins was born in Richmond, VA, raised in South Mills, NC. Moved to Kingsport, TN in 1990 where he started his family.

He is survived by his mother, Wilma Joyce Bevins, Three sons, Brian Bevins and fiancé Crystal Payne of Kingsport, Toney Bevins and girlfriend Megan Thorpe of Kingsport, Brandon Bevins and girlfriend Kelsi Hines of Kingsport. Grandson, Liam Wesley Bevins of Kingsport. Beloved friend "Bobbie Jo" Bobbie Bevins-Hill. His favorite dog "JR".

Preceded in death by his father, Toney E. Bevins.

The family will receive friends on October 19, 2017 at the home of the family at 1605 McCracken Lane, Mount Carmel, TN. 37645 for a celebration of Life.

Flowers and Condolences may be offered at 1605 McCracken Lane, Mount Carmel, TN. 37645.