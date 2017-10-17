Bob was born June 17, 1949. A son of the late Robert Howard Munsey and Mary Jane McDavid Munsey. He was retired from Food City in Lebanon, VA. He was of the Christian Faith. He was an avid Dodgers fan and was an animal lover

He is survived by one daughter: Madison Munsey of Nelson County, VA; one son: Timothy Munsey of Nelson County, VA; two sisters: Laura Messamore and husband Mike of Kingsport, TN and Sherry France and husband Forrest of Texas.; One brother: Timothy J. Munsey and wife Marsha of Parkersburg, WVA; One granddaughter: Penny Lane Munsey. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Robert Howard Munsey, II will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Thursday October 19, 2017 in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Darrell Fletcher officiating. Burial will follow in the Ketron Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends after 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 18, 2017. Friends will serve as pallbearers.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com

Combs Funeral Service, 291 highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Munsey family.