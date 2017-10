She was a retired employee of 1st TN Bank on Eastman Road after 20 years.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmie Smith. Daughter, Kathy Smith. Brother, David W. Ringley. And several nieces & nephews.

Celebration of Life observed with family & friends.

In lieu of flowers make donations to, "Find a cure for Dementia & Alzheimer's."

