Earnest Cooke

He was a loving husband, father, and family man. He was a retired coal miner and an avid outdoorsman with a special love of hunting and fishing. He was a son of the late Jessie and Angeline Mullins Cooke.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jackie Mullins Cooke of Norton, Va.; two sons, Ferlin Cooke and his wife Angie of Coeburn, Va. and John Du Russell of Penn.; a daughter, Melissa Cooke-Brooks and her husband Gary of Ooltewah, Tn.; six grandchildren, Lauren Brooks, Felicia Watson, Dustin Cooke, John Du Russell, Jr., Dylan Cooke and Joshua Brooks; two great grandsons, Mason Cooke and Joel Cooke; a brother, Hubert Cooke of Church Hill, Tn.; three sisters, Mary Brickey, Sara Roberts and Glessie Taylor all of Norton, Va.; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastors Allen Culbertson and Donnie “Bub” Culbertson officiating. Graveside committal services will be conducted at 11 am Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at White Oak Gap Cemetery in Norton. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30 am Thursday to travel in procession to the cemetery.