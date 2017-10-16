Willa M. Doggett

The family will receive friends from 12 – 1 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 1593 Warpath Dr., Kingsport, TN.

A Celebration of Life Service will follow with Pastor Kaye Florence and Pastor Chris Foster officiating.

A Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Resurrection. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Presbyterian Church, 1593 Warpath Dr., Kingsport, TN 37664 or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

The care of Willa Doggett and her family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.