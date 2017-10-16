Roger Wayne Rutherford

He served his country in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam Conflict and a member of the Masonic Lodge. Roger was a retired Attorney, serving many throughout the area of Southwest Virginia. He also served on the board of the Freewill Baptist Children’s Home.

His parents, Roy & Gladys Lovell Rutherford, and his brothers, Mike Rutherford & Doug Rutherford preceded him in death.

Roger is survived by his Best Friend and Companion, Christina West and his children, Mindy Rutherford, Big Stone Gap, VA, Lori Rutherford, Big Stone Gap, VA, Jade Barb, Bristol, VA, Brandi Barb, Bristol, VA, and Ashley Barb (Jason Griffith), Powhatan, VA. Also surviving him are 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, brothers: Eddie Rutherford (Nancy), Jonesville, VA, Larry Rutherford (Reta), Keokee, VA, Jimmy Rutherford (Hilda), Keokee, VA, John Rutherford (Penny), Jonesville, VA, Ricky Rutherford (Marilyn), Keokee, VA, sisters: Glenda Rowe (Roger), Stickleyville, VA, Sandra Johnson, Ewing, VA, Cathy Garrett, Johnson City, TN, and Nancy Garrett (Oakie), Big Stone Gap, VA, a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and the mother of his children, Doris Rutherford.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 18, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Gilliam Funeral Home Chapel with funeral services to follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Roger Rowe officiating. Roger will be laid to rest in Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN at 10:45 am on Thursday, October 19, 2017.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to The American Heart Association.

Gilliam Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to serve the family and friends of Roger Rutherford.

