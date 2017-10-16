Ileen Simpson Lewis

She was married to Jesse Lewis for more than 50 years until his death in 2011.

Ileen is survived by her daughters Vickie Spaw and husband Ray and Leisa Heiser; grandchildren Lucas and his wife Jessica, Rhiannon and her husband Mario, Jacob, Amelia and her husband Derrick, Katy and her husband Daryl and Jessica; great grandchildren Conner, Cora and Dagen and Jaxon; sister Ellen Ruth Christian and husband Gene and also her beloved dog Rusty.

Ileen was born and raised in Church Hill, Tennessee until she finished nursing school. She then joined the Air Force where she met and married Jesse. They spent many happy years traveling until Jesse’s retirement, when they returned to Church Hill. Ileen loved to read and she loved raising orchids and African violets. She will be dearly missed by all.

According to her wishes, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a local animal shelter or charity of your choosing.

