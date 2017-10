The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17th at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Marshall Steinle.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 18th at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of E.D. Faust.