Willa M. Doggett

She was born May 12, 1932 to the late William Ray and Ethel Bray Miller.

Mrs. Doggett was a native and lifelong resident of Kingsport. She retired from Appalachian Federal Credit Union (Mead Credit Union) in1994 after 30 years of service. Mrs. Doggett was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon and sang in the choir.

Willa was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She had a heart for cooking and feeding family and others and loved spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and brother in law, Virginia “Gini” Jones and husband Paul.

Surviving are her loving husband of 66 years, Arthur Lowry Doggett, daughters, Janet LaFleur and husband, Larry and Julie Vaughn and husband, Tim; grandchildren, Ashley E. Cullen and husband, Ryan, Courtney M. Foster and husband, Chris and Kelly A. Vaughn and wife, Alyssa; great grandchildren, Stella, Samuel, Virginia Grace, Kash, Cruz and Eden and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12 – 1 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 1593 Warpath Dr., Kingsport, TN.

A Celebration of Life Service will follow with Pastor Kaye Florence and Pastor Chris Foster officiating.

A Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Resurrection. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Presbyterian Church, 1593 Warpath Dr., Kingsport, TN 37664 or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

The family would like to express a sincere thank you to the Kingsport Fire Department, Sullivan County EMS, the doctors and nurses at Holston Valley Medical Center Emergency Room and the doctors and nurses on the 5th Floor ICU.

