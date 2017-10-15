Stanley Durl Mullins

Born in Edison Tn. almost 87 years ago he was the eldest son of Robert and Vena Mullins. In 1948 Stanley joined the U.S. Navy. He served 4 years and spent most of the time aboard the USS Columbus.

He traveled to 13 different countries, 56 ports and received the Navy Occupation Service metal.

In 1952 Stanley located to Baltimore Maryland. Here he married his forever love Margie Mae Carver and raised 3 children.

Returning to his East Tennessee roots in 1960, he was employed by Holston Defense until he retired.

Stanley to some was Durl to others, he was known for his ability to whistle and his heavenly singing voice. He enjoyed gospel music, watching his grandsons play ball and Hank Williams Sr. He was a civil war history buff.

He traveled around the country to Navy reunions with his shipments who served on the USS Columbus. He made many happy memories attending reunions.

Stanley attended River of Life Baptist Church in Piney Flats, Tn.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 65 years, Margie, 2 wonderful sons Dennis and Larry and 1 daughter Sandra Kay. Their spouses Carol, Debbie and Dave Adams. Six grandchildren: Josh, Dusty, Justin, Travis and Chris Adams and four delightful great grandchildren: Jackson, Marcus, Avery, and Brooklyn.

Stanley is proceeded in death by his father Robert Mullins, Mother Vena Mullins and grandson Matthew Shawn Mullins.

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Stanley's life will be held Tuesday, October 17, 2017 from 5-7 pm with services to follow at East Tennessee Funeral Home in Blountville Tn.

Graveside service is Wednesday October 18, 2017 at Mt. Home National Cemetery. Military rites by American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265.

East Tennessee Funeral Home is humbled and honored to serve The Mullins Family.