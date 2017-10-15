E.D. Faust

A lifelong resident of Sullivan County, E.D. graduated from Blountville High School. He retired from Holston Defense and was a lifelong member of Reedy Creek Presbyterian Church. E.D. was an avid houndsman and also enjoyed horseback riding. He was a hobby farmer.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Christine Goff Faust.

E.D. is survived by his daughters, DeeDee Mitchell (B.J. Luther), and Tami Minnick (Bud); son, Wesley Faust (Tina); grandchildren, Chris, Scott, Julie, and Thomas; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Joann Steadman and Ruth Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17th at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Marshall Steinle.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 18th at East Lawn Memorial Park.

