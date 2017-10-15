David was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and a 1948 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School. He served proudly in the Army during Korea and was a member of the American Legion. David retired from Mead Paper Co. after 30 years and was pilot for 47 years.

Mr. Crockett was preceded in death by his parents, Tate G. Crockett, Sr. and Lula F. Crockett; sister, Patricia “Patsy” Crockett; brothers, Tate G. Crockett, Jr. “Buddy” and James T. Crockett.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years, Geneva Bellamy Crockett; sons, David G. Crockett, Jr. (Barbie) and Brian K. Crockett (Rebecca); grandsons, Johnathon and Dusty; nephews, James and Eric Crockett; sister-in-law, Brenda Roberts (Alvin); and brother-in-law, Paul Bellamy.

Services will be private.

The care of David Graham Crockett and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.