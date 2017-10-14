Vernon Wilson Woodard, Jr

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 16th, 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Austin & Bell Funeral Home Greenbrier. A memorial service will be follow at 3:00 pm at the funeral home with Rev. Floyd Reynolds officiating.

He was born on March 19, 1945 in Kingsport, TN to the late Vernon Wilson Woodard, Sr. and the late Frances Shockley Woodard. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Woodard.

He was a member of Highland Chapel Baptist Church and a veteran of the US Marines. He enjoyed Southern Gospel Music, loved his family and church but most of all he had a great love for God.

He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Hawk Woodard; daughters, Laura (Scott) Boyd of Kingsport, TN, Lea Beaver of Bristol, TN, Janet (Gabe) Hernandez of Bristol, TN; step-daughter, Kimberly (Chris) Reese of Nashville, TN; brother, Bob (Wilma) Woodard of Kingsport, TN; sisters, Paulette Thomas of Florida, Franzola (Steve) Bowling of Texas, Vernelle Dodson of New York; granddaughters, Tiffany, Allison, Robin, Kimberly; grandsons, Matthew, Conner, Koeby; great-grandchildren, Daniel, Lilly and Waylon.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church or charity of your choice.

