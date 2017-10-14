Ruby D. Bellamy

She was proud to have been a member of First Baptist Church in Kingsport since 1936.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.L. Bellamy; son, Rodney Bellamy; parents, Mr. and Mrs. John S. (Maude) Davis; and four brothers and sisters all of Orlando, Florida.

Ruby is survived by son, Mark Bellamy and wife, Athelia; daughter, Judy Dingus and husband, Bob; two grandchildren, Brad Dingus and Jennifer Fields; and one great-grandchild, Dawson Fields, all of Kingsport.

A private graveside service was held.

Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation in her name make it to First Baptist Church, 200 West Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.