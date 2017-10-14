Norma Depew Harrell

She was born in Kingsport where she had lived the majority of her life. She loved to crochet and especially loved being with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. Kenneth & Martha Busick Depew; her husband, Leslie Curtis Harrell; a son, Michael Fowler; sisters, June Smith and Irma Phillips; brothers, Keith Depew and Ray Depew.

Norma Harrell is survived by her children, Donald Fowler and Lori, Kenneth Gerald Fowler, Sandra Taylor Leedy, Russell Ratliff and wife, Dallasandra; her “adopted daughter”, Mary Poe; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Monday (October 16, 2017) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport or friends may also call anytime at the residence. A funeral service will be conducted on Monday (October 16, 2017) at 7 p.m. with Brother Roy Leedy and Pastor Donnie Anderson, officiating. Music will be provided by the Victory Voices. A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday (October 17, 2017) at 10 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Family and friends attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 a.m. You can send an online condolence to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com . Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Harrell family.