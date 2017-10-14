Mary June Stidham

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ora and Mable McCoy; a sister, Inez Hunter; three brothers, Vibert McCoy, Eugene McCoy and Cecil “Buddy” McCoy.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Hubert A. Stidham of Norton, Va.; four sons, Marty Stidham, Michael Stidham, Mark Stidham and Bryan Stidham all of Norton, Va.; two daughters, Mary Elizabeth Morgan of Cookeville, Tn. and Samantha Bloomer of Norton, Va.; three grandchildren, Erica and Taylor Freeman of Cookeville Tn. and Bria Bloomer of Norton, Va.; three great grandchildren; Chloe, Bryson and Rylan; two brothers, William “Bill” McCoy of Bristol, Va. and Raymond McCoy of Winterhaven, Fla.; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton, Va. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 am Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton, Va. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30 am Monday to travel in procession to the cemetery.