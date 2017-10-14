James William Taylor

Calling hours will be from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Sunday Oct. 15th, 2017 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 3:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Robert Tate officiating. The burial will follow to Morning Star Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes you make a tribute donation to Alzheimer’s Association; Alzheimer’s Foundation; or to Petworks on Idle Hour Road.

