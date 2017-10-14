Harold “Herby” Roach

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Joe Hill and Pastor Jerry Hickman officiating.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2pm on Sunday, October 15, 2017 at Morrison Cemetery in Rye Cove. Pallbearers will be Seth Blevins, Austin Hutchins, Brandon Waldon, Bob Shepard, Don Rhoton, and Dave Stapleton. Honorary pallbearers will be Emory Kern and Toddy Kern. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Duffield Rescue Squad and the Holston Valley ER staff.

To send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com .

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Roach family.