George Warren “Fred” Lane

He was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie; parents, William and Alberta; grandson, Barry McGee Jr; and six siblings. He is survived by his son, Ken (Jeannie); daughter and caregiver, Nancy McGee; son, Barry (Karon); four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; two brothers; and two sisters. He, especially his sense of humor, will be missed by all.

Visitations will be held 2 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, October 17 at Bliley’s-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, VA and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday, October 19, 2017 at Holding Funeral Home, 17 E. 3rd St. N., Big Stone Gap, VA. A graveside ceremony will follow at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, 5650 Powell Valley Rd., Big Stone Gap. In lieu of flowers, make someone laugh -- “Fat and Sassy.”