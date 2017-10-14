Geneva Presley

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 15, 2017 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill or friends may also call anytime at the residence.

Funeral services will begin at 2:30 pm with Dr. Benny Keck, officiating. Music will be provided by Bertie Shoemaker.

A Graveside service will follow at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Rick Presley, Heath Chastain, Tucker Chastain, Bryson Presley, Brogan Presley, and Jack Grizzle II serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests to make memorial contributions to Oak Grove Baptist Nursery Ministry, 311 Cypress Street, Mount Carmel, TN 37645.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com .

Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is serving the Presley family