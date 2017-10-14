Faheam “Fred” Mire

A loving husband, father, and friend, Fred’s example of leadership and generosity in his personal and professional life will not be forgotten. Faheam was born in 1929 in Bteknay, Lebanon. He immigrated to America when he was 17 years old to join his family in Kingsport. He enrolled in Dobyns-Bennett High School, and it was there that Faheam became “Fred,” a nickname given to him by his American classmates. Fred worked with his father and brother Fouzie at Royal Laundry and Dry Cleaning on Sullivan Street. After his father’s unexpected passing, he and his brother expanded the business and helped to support the rest of the family. They also built a successful retail business, Audition Hi-Fi, and pursued real estate development and other investment opportunities. In the summer of 1955, Fred returned to Lebanon and fell in love with Ihsan, or “Sandra” as many call her, his wife of 62 years. Together they raised their four children and shared a wonderful life with their friends and family in Kingsport. Fred demonstrated the value of hard work in creating a secure future for his family. He was active in many organizations during his life, including the Kingsport Optimists, Masons, and the local chapter of the Lebanese Druze organization, known as the Bakourah. He inspired many with his love for family, his success as an entrepreneur, and his commitment to community.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Mohammad and Bediah Mire; his sister and brother-in-law, Faheama and Sam Assid; his sister-in-law, Najla Mire; his sister and brother-in-law, Selwa and Max Fiskus; his brother-in-law, Camille Salman.

Survivors include his wife Ihsan, his brother Fouzie, and his sister Joanne Salman; Children include: daughter and son-in-law Leilah and Mike Hatcher; son and fiancé Roger Mire and Gloria Miller; daughter Valerie Mire; and daughter and son-in-law Nadia and Bain Butcher. Fred also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and extended Aboulhosn family.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 18th at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home in Kingsport. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m.; Service at 12:30p.m., Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating. Burial will be conducted at Oak Hill Cemetery, 800 Truxton Drive, immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Faheam Mire to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org/donate) or to The Druse Orphans Charitable Organization.