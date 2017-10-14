Dr. Vaughn D. Chambers

Vaughn was a graduate of Everett High School in Maryville and ETSU. His BS degree was in Math, MS degree in Guidance and Counseling and EdD in Education Administration. Vaughn served in the U.S. Army, Nike Ajax Missile Division, stationed in Cleveland, Ohio.

Vaughn was a lifelong educator, serving 35 years in the Kingsport School System and 1 year as Director of the First District Office, State Department of Education. He was a math teacher for 2 years, guidance counselor for 1 year, a principal for 14 years and administrator in the Central Office for 18 years. Early in his career, he taught statistics at ETSU in Johnson City and psychology at the ETSU Kingsport branch. He also taught math to GED students as a volunteer. Vaughn was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy R. Snodderly Chambers, and his parents, Roscoe and Etta Mae Dobbs Chambers.

Vaughn is survived by his daughter, Gina R. Flack; granddaughters, Haley Bishop and Emma Flack; sister, Vivian Chambers; many special friends; and his special 4-legged friend, Lexi.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4-6:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

The graveside service will be held on Monday at 2:00 pm at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, TN 37701, with The Rev. Tony Collins officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shades of Grace, 313 E. Sullivan St., Kingsport, TN 37660.